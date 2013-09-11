Man rescued after car and cement truck collide

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A trapped driver has been pulled from his car after slamming into a cement truck early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just before 5:00 a.m. along SR-52, west of Convoy. The driver of the Honda rear ended the truck and was pinned inside the wreckage.

At one point, the number one lane of the freeway was shut down. However, it has since been cleared.