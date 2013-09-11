Man rescued after car and cement truck collide - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Man rescued after car and cement truck collide

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A trapped driver has been pulled from his car after slamming into a cement truck early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just before 5:00 a.m. along SR-52, west of Convoy. The driver of the Honda rear ended the truck and was pinned inside the wreckage.

At one point, the number one lane of the freeway was shut down. However, it has since been cleared.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.