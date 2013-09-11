Armed robbery suspects steal cash, lotto tickets

LA MESA (CNS) - Police searched Wednesday for two men who robbed a La Mesa gas station at gunpoint, stealing cash and lottery scratch-off tickets.

The armed robbery at the Shell gas station at 9090 Dallas Street occurred about 11 p.m. Tuesday, according to La Mesa police Sgt. Bret Richards.

One of the men acted as a lookout outside the business while the other went inside and pointed a black handgun at a clerk, he said in a statement. The lookout was armed with a tire iron, Richards said.

Both men fled on foot after the robbery and were last seen running north of Meadow Crest Drive from Dallas Street, Richards said.

Police described the gunman as black, in his 30s, 5 feet 8, 150 pounds, with thick, bushy hair and a lazy eye. He wore a black hooded sweatshirt and black basketball shorts, Richards said.

The tire iron-wielding accomplice was white, 5 feet 10, 140 pounds, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black workout pants and a black mask over his face, according to Richards.

No one was hurt.