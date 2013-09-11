One person found dead in major apartment fire

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - A South Bay apartment fire killed a woman, left four other people injured and displaced several families Wednesday.

The blaze erupted for unknown reasons shortly before 10 a.m. in a ground-floor unit at a complex in the 500 block of Park Way in Chula Vista, according to fire officials.

A man inside the residence escaped the intense flames, then tried in vain to extinguish them along with his son, with both suffering minor burns in the process, Deputy Fire Chief Justin Gipson said. A woman believed to be the older man's wife was unable to get out and died in a back room. Her name was not immediately available.

Medics took the injured men to UCSD Medical Center in San Diego. Two other residents who also attempted to help put out the fire were slightly hurt, Gipson said. They declined medical treatment.

Police and firefighters evacuated half of the 12 units at the two-story complex while engine crews subdued the blaze, which took about seven minutes, according to Gipson. Fire, smoke and water damage left four of the apartments uninhabitable pending repairs, he said.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation as crews continued dousing hot spots into the afternoon.

"We anticipate being here all day," Gipson said.