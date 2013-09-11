San Diego Food Bank and Navy feed seniors for 9/11 - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Diego Food Bank and Navy feed seniors for 9/11

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The San Diego Food Bank and the Navy are teaming up to do their part to honor 9/11.

Following an opening ceremony, 25 active duty Navy men and women will be packing up 900 food boxes for San Diego seniors living in poverty.

The boxes will contain 27,000 pounds worth of food.

