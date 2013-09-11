One hurt in crash involving Sharp Hospital - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - One person was injured Wednesday in a crash involving a Sharp Hospital van in La Presa.

It happened Wednesday morning at the intersection of Orville and Thayer. Cal Fire says the victim had minor injuries, was treated at the hospital and later released.

The CHP is investigating.

