LeBron James reportedly getting married in San Diego this weekend

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - NBA star LeBron James is reportedly getting married this weekend here in San Diego.

The New York Post says the secret ceremony will be held either at the Grand Del Mar or the Hotel Del Coronado.

In this News 8 video story, Jeff Zevely reports from Carmel Valley with what he's been able to dig up about the upcoming nuptials.

