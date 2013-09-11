'Breaking Bad' spinoff to feature Saul Goodman

This image released by AMC shows Bob Odenkirk in a scene from the final season of "Breaking Bad." (AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — AMC is calling Saul Goodman for a spinoff of the network's drama series "Breaking Bad."

AMC and Sony Pictures Television on Wednesday confirmed the long-discussed spinoff, which will feature the popular supporting character from "Breaking Bad" in a one-hour prequel tentatively titled "Better Call Saul."

Played by Bob Odenkirk, Goodman is the sleazy New Mexico lawyer whose clients include "Breaking Bad" antiheroes Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, who manufacture crystal meth.

AMC said the new series would focus on Goodman before he crossed paths with those drug czars. The network provided no further details.

The 50-year-old Odenkirk's credits include "Saturday Night Live," ''The Larry Sanders Show" and, paired with David Cross, HBO's "Mr. Show" sketch-comedy series.

"Breaking Bad" concludes its much-acclaimed five-season run on Sept. 29.

