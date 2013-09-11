'Breaking Bad' spinoff to feature Saul Goodman - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

'Breaking Bad' spinoff to feature Saul Goodman

Posted: Updated:
This image released by AMC shows Bob Odenkirk in a scene from the final season of "Breaking Bad." (AP) This image released by AMC shows Bob Odenkirk in a scene from the final season of "Breaking Bad." (AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — AMC is calling Saul Goodman for a spinoff of the network's drama series "Breaking Bad."

AMC and Sony Pictures Television on Wednesday confirmed the long-discussed spinoff, which will feature the popular supporting character from "Breaking Bad" in a one-hour prequel tentatively titled "Better Call Saul."

Played by Bob Odenkirk, Goodman is the sleazy New Mexico lawyer whose clients include "Breaking Bad" antiheroes Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, who manufacture crystal meth.

AMC said the new series would focus on Goodman before he crossed paths with those drug czars. The network provided no further details.

The 50-year-old Odenkirk's credits include "Saturday Night Live," ''The Larry Sanders Show" and, paired with David Cross, HBO's "Mr. Show" sketch-comedy series.

"Breaking Bad" concludes its much-acclaimed five-season run on Sept. 29.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment NewsEntertainment NewsMore>>

  • Archaeologists find street of balconies in Italy's Pompeii

    Archaeologists find street of balconies in Italy's Pompeii

    Sunday, May 20 2018 1:04 AM EDT2018-05-20 05:04:45 GMT
    Archaeologists excavating an unexplored part of Italy's volcanic ash-covered city of Pompeii have discovered a street of houses with intact balconies that were buried when Mount Vesuvius erupted in 79 AD. 
    Archaeologists excavating an unexplored part of Italy's volcanic ash-covered city of Pompeii have discovered a street of houses with intact balconies that were buried when Mount Vesuvius erupted in 79 AD. 

  • Meghan Markle wears stunning Givenchy wedding dress

    Meghan Markle wears stunning Givenchy wedding dress

    May 19, 2018 6:38 AM2018-05-19 17:39:16 GMT

    Meghan Markle stepped out of her car in front of St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday in an exquisite gown.

     

    Meghan Markle stepped out of her car in front of St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday in an exquisite gown.

     

  • Royal wedding displays the best British cars like Rolls-Royce, Bentleys

    Royal wedding is the stage to display the best British cars like Rolls-Royce, Jaguars

    May 19, 2018 9:43 AM2018-05-19 16:59:06 GMT

    The British have always understood that a royal wedding is about more than tradition and pageantry. It's also a chance to show off United Kingdom industry, especially its cars.

     
    The British have always understood that a royal wedding is about more than tradition and pageantry. It's also a chance to show off United Kingdom industry, especially its cars. 
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.