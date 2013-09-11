"Operation Neptune" leads to over a dozen arrests

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - More than a dozen people have been arrested after a parole and probation check in the North County called "Operation Neptune."

The sheriff's department says nearly 50 people were contacted Wednesday in Encinitas, San Marcos, Vista, Oceanside, Carlsbad and Rancho Penasquitos.

At least 15 people were taken into custody for not complying with the conditions of their release.