Students participate in 9/11 day of service

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - In honor of 9/11 Wednesday, some local middle school students gave back to the community by participating in a day of service.

"Learning doesn't just happen in the classroom. It happens outdoors and this actually is our outdoor classroom," Emalyn Leppart of Montgomery Middle School said.

Students at Montgomery Middle School along with volunteers from Whole Foods got their hands dirty working in the garden planting fall fruits and vegetables with the goal of serving them in the school's salad bar.

Teachers say the experience helps kids learn about the cycle of food, from growing to eating to composting.