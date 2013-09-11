Students participate in 9/11 day of service - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Students participate in 9/11 day of service

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - In honor of 9/11 Wednesday, some local middle school students gave back to the community by participating in a day of service.

"Learning doesn't just happen in the classroom. It happens outdoors and this actually is our outdoor classroom," Emalyn Leppart of Montgomery Middle School said.

Students at Montgomery Middle School along with volunteers from Whole Foods got their hands dirty working in the garden planting fall fruits and vegetables with the goal of serving them in the school's salad bar.

Teachers say the experience helps kids learn about the cycle of food, from growing to eating to composting.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.