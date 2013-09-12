Carjacking suspect arrested at gunpoint

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Cuffed and caught on camera - a carjacking suspect is in custody after a dramatic arrest in Talmadge overnight.

The suspect pursuit came to an end around 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of El Cajon and Winona Avenue. That's where officers approached the man with guns drawn. [The action was all caught on police dash cams and can be seen in the above video.]

The carjacking suspected is wanted in National City. Police there will assume responsibility of the case. The charges the suspect faces are not known as of this report.

No injuries were reported during the arrest.