Police chase ends with suspect crashing into family van - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Police chase ends with suspect crashing into family van

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A family of four gets caught in the crosshairs of a police chase in Grant Hill late Tuesday night.

Officers were chasing a suspect in a stolen car, when he turned down an alley and crashed head-on into a van in the 2900 block of Imperial Avenue.

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The three other people in the van were not hurt.

The suspect was arrested.

