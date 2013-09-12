I-15 HOV lanes in Mira Mesa closed overnight - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

I-15 HOV lanes in Mira Mesa closed overnight

Posted:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The express lanes on Interstate 15 will be closed Thursday night for construction.

The stretch of carpool lanes from Mira Mesa Boulevard to Carroll Canyon Road will be shut down from 11 p.m. Thursday until 5:00 a.m. Friday.

Crews are working on new onramps for the rapid transit service.

Detours will be in place during construction.

