Woman identified in fatal South Bay apartment fire

A South Bay apartment fire killed a woman, left four other people injured and displaced several families Wednesday.

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - Authorities Thursday identified a 58-year-old South Bay woman who was found dead in her burned-out apartment.

Charla Wolfson of Chula Vista was found dead in her ground-floor apartment at 527 Park Way late Wednesday morning, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office. The cause of death was under investigation.

The blaze erupted for unknown reasons shortly before 10 a.m., Chula Vista fire officials said.

Wolfson's husband escaped the flames, then tried in vain to extinguish them along with his son, with both suffering minor burns in the process, Deputy Fire Chief Justin Gipson said. Wolfson was unable to get out and died in a back room, according to fire officials.

Paramedics took the injured men to UCSD Medical Center in San Diego. Two other residents who also attempted to help put out the fire were slightly hurt but declined medical treatment.

Police and firefighters evacuated half of the 12 units at the two-story complex while engine crews subdued the blaze, which took about seven minutes, according to Gipson. Fire, smoke and water damage left four of the apartments uninhabitable pending repairs, he said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.