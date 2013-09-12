Convention center expansion plans unveiled - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Convention center expansion plans unveiled

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) – Plans for the convention center expansion were revealed Thursday morning.

City, port and tourism representatives held a news conference at 11 a.m. to show off images of the expansion.

The expansion is expected to generate an estimated $13 million in tax revenue for the city.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.