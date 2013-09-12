South Bay fire blackens side of freeway - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

South Bay fire blackens side of freeway



SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) – Fire crews quickly gained control of a small brush fire along southbound Interstate 805 in Chula Vista Thursday morning.

Large flames broke out along SB I-805 just south of the L Street off ramp on the west side of the highway. The fire was about half an acre, according to Chopper 8 live reports.

