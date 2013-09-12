Suri: The perfect snuggler

Breed: Chihuahua Mix

Age: 3 years

Sex: Female

Colors: Brown & Tan

Adoption Fee: $95

Animal ID: 121486

Why I'd make a great companion: I am a loveable, attention seeking sweetheart who is a true people-puppy! One of my favorite things in the entire world is cuddling with you. I will sleep in your bed, if invited, and I love to snuggle up under the covers! I enjoy my beauty rest, so I'm happy to sleep in with you, if you'll let me. I can be a little bit shy with new people, but once I get to know you I become very bonded and will be your best friend. My foster mom describes me as a happy, friendly, cuddly girl. Among my favorite activities, I count belly rubs, sitting in laps and getting cozy in a pile of blankets! I lived with a kitty in my foster home and once we got used to each other, I did very well. I also do very well with other dogs and love to say hi to them on walks! I am a perfect lady on the leash and I am also doing very well with my housetraining. I do best when I have a daily routine. Overall, I am an intelligent, funny and kind dog who I'll make an amazing companion to just about any home!

Type of home I'm looking for: Because I can be a little bit shy at first, I will do best in a home with children over the age of 8. Cats and gentle dogs would be ok!

Other things you should know about me: My adoption fee includes my spay / neuter, current vaccinations, permanent microchip identification, a certificate for a free veterinary exam, a gift from Hill's Science Diet, and a license if residing in Oceanside or Vista!

I am currently available for adoption at:

San Diego Humane Society and SPCA

5500 Gaines Street

San Diego, CA 92110

(619) 299-7012

Adoptions

Monday - Friday

11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday - Sunday

11 a.m. - 5 p.m.