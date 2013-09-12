CrimeFighters Manhunt: Frank Sisto

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The News 8 CrimeFighters are helping authorities in a countywide manhunt looking for an older ex-con who has violated his parole.

State parole agents are trying to locate Frank Sisto, 64. He has a criminal history of robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, auto theft and narcotics-related offenses.

Sisto is an Hispanic male, 5 feet, 11 inches, weighs 145 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He's known to frequent the University Heights area of San Diego.

If you have any information, please call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-TIPS.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest, and you can remain anonymous.