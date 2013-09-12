Raging fire strikes at heart of Sandy-hit NJ town

This frame grab from video provided by Fox 29 shows a raging fire in Seaside Heights, N.J. on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2013. (AP)

SEASIDE PARK, N.J. (AP) — An official says a raging boardwalk fire has taken out virtually all boardwalk businesses in a New Jersey town that is still recovering from Superstorm Sandy.

Seaside Park Councilwoman Nancy Koury told The Associated Press that Thursday's fire took out about 32 businesses. She says no serious injuries were reported.

Koury says the fire began in a frozen custard stand on the Seaside Park section of the boardwalk and quickly spread north into neighboring Seaside Heights.

Firefighters are still trying to get the raging fire under control as flames leap into the sky and thick plumes of smoke blanket the beachfront.

The fire burned much of the boardwalk that was just rebuilt in time for Memorial Day after being wrecked by Superstorm Sandy.

