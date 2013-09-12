Lockdown at elementary school after reports of armed man

LAKESIDE (CNS) - A report of man possibly carrying a gun near an East County primary school prompted a 45-minute lockdown Thursday as deputies searched the area without success.

A staffer at Lindo Park Elementary School in Lakeside reported the sighting shortly before 2:30 p.m., sheriff's Lt. Anthony Ray said.

Teachers kept all students in their classrooms while patrol deputies fanned out through the area, contacting pedestrians and looking for suspicious people, according to Ray. No arrests were made, the lieutenant said.

Deputies gave an all-clear about 3:15 p.m., and the school lockdown was lifted.