Chamber of Commerce endorses Kevin Faulconer

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce formally endorsed City Councilman Kevin Faulconer Thursday in the race for mayor.

"When it comes to nurturing a healthy environment for businesses and innovators that provide good paying jobs for working families here in San Diego, I can't think of a better partner than the Chamber of Commerce," Faulconer said.

The announcement was made by former mayor Jerry Sanders and current president and CEO of the chamber of commerce.

Despite not receiving the chamber's endorsement, Nathan Fletcher says he looks forward to working with the chamber if he is elected mayor.

Meantime, the San Diego and Imperial Counites Labor Council has filed with the city clerk's office to back Councilman David Alvarez.