San Diego police investigating two bank robberies

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - San Diego police are investigating whether two bank robberies may have been pulled off by the same suspect.

The latest one happened just after 5 p.m. Thursday at the Comerica bank branch in the 3300 block of Rosecrans Street near Midway Drive.

Earlier Thursday, a U.S. Bank branch along Newport Avenue in Ocean Beach was also robbed.

Police say the suspect in both holdups gave the teller a demand note and took off with an unknown amount of money.