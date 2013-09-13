Bayfair kicks off Friday at Mission Bay

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The 49th annual San Diego Bayfair unlimited hydroplane races are scheduled to get underway Friday on Mission Bay.

Friday is reserved for the teams to prepare and to make training and qualifying runs. The event is set to culminate Sunday in an expected duel between Steve David and Jimmy Shane for the national points championship of this racing season. David is looking for his seventh title in eight years.

The best finisher between the two this weekend will be the season winner. The 2 1/2-mile finale is set for Sunday afternoon.

"We are very fortunate to have the finest hydroplane racing in the world today back in San Diego," said Jeff Thomas, Bayfair chairman. "Our loyal fans deserve the best powerboat racing we can draw, and we've done that."

The races are based on Vacation Island, but viewing is also available at Ski Beach, Crown Point Shores and Fiesta Island. The event will also include musical entertainment at East Vacation Island, and a motocross exhibition.