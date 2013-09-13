Former City Attorney Mike Aguirre announces bid for mayor - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Former City Attorney Mike Aguirre announces bid for mayor

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The number of candidates running to replace ousted San Diego Mayor Bob Filner continues to grow.

Friday morning, former City Attorney Mike Aguirre officially threw his hat into the ring.

News 8's Angelique Lizarde files this above video report from Balboa Park, where Aguirre announced why he's the man for the job.

