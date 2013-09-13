Sailors from USS Midway return for reunion

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Once a shipmate, always a shipmate. More than 100 former Navy sailors who served aboard the USS Midway are on the ship Friday for a special reunion.

They're getting a sneak peak at the restoration of the Combat Information Center or the "war room." That's where critical operations were carried out, during war time.

Some of the visiting veterans worked in the CIC during tours of duty, as far back at 50 years ago.