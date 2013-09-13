Lindsay Lohan's mom arrested on DWI charge in NY - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Lindsay Lohan's mom arrested on DWI charge in NY


FILE - This Feb. 23, 2010 file photo shows Dina Lohan, mother of actress Lindsay Lohan, in New York. (AP) FILE - This Feb. 23, 2010 file photo shows Dina Lohan, mother of actress Lindsay Lohan, in New York. (AP)
This photo provided by the New York State Police in East Farmingdale, N.Y., shows Dina Lohan after she was arrested late Thursday, Sept. 12, 2013 on aggravated drunken driving charges. (AP) This photo provided by the New York State Police in East Farmingdale, N.Y., shows Dina Lohan after she was arrested late Thursday, Sept. 12, 2013 on aggravated drunken driving charges. (AP)

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Lindsay Lohan's mother is facing an aggravated drunken driving charge in New York following a traffic stop on Long Island.

State police say Dina Lohan, 50, was stopped in Nassau County late Thursday night after troopers clocked her driving a BMW at 77 mph in a 55-mph zone.

She took a breath test that pegged her blood-alcohol level at 0.20 percent, police said. That's more than twice New York's legal limit of 0.08 percent.

Lohan was brought to a state police barracks in Farmingdale, issued tickets for driving while intoxicated and speeding and then released to a "sober third party," state police said in a news release. She is due in court Sept. 24.

Police called an ambulance and had medics examine Lohan after she complained that she'd been hurt during the arrest. No injuries were found and Lohan subsequently recanted the claim, police said.

Her lawyer, Mark Jay Heller, issued a statement Friday that called Lohan "a good person" and said she "appreciates the grave seriousness of this matter and is mindful that the Nassau County District Attorney consider these types of cases a top priority."

"But as an attorney with 45 years of experience," he wrote, "I am confident that as a first time offender, with absolutely no prior record, that the judicial system will treat Dina Lohan with even-handed fairness."

The traffic stop happened on the Northern State Parkway about 25 miles east of New York City and about nine miles from Lohan's home in Merrick.

