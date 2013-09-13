Man injured in DUI crash on Highway 67

LAKESIDE (CBS 8) - A suspected DUI driver is behind bars after crashing into another car along a dangerous stretch of State Route 67 in Lakeside.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. Friday along the 67 near San Vicente Avenue.

The CHP says a Chevy Silverado registered to 41-year-old Christopher Greer crashed into a Toyota Camry.

Authorities had to use the jaws of life to rescue one of the trapped drivers.

Greer was arrested on suspicion of DUI. The driver of the other car suffered only minor injuries.