Child rescued after getting head stuck in truck window

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A child had to be rescued after getting his head stuck in a truck window Friday.

It happened near Lincoln Avenue and Normal Street in Uptown.

San Diego police were called to try to free the child from his predicament. They were able to rescue him.

The child was then taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

