Suspicious device reported at Viejas Casino deemed harmless - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Suspicious device reported at Viejas Casino deemed harmless

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The sheriff's bomb squad has ruled that a suspicious device found at Viejas Casino Friday is harmless.

Authorities got a call just after 1 p.m. about a grenade outside the casino entrance on Willows Road.

After a two-hour investigation, authorities determined it was really just a smoke canister.

No evacuations were ordered.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.