Bicyclist injured in crash near Balboa Park

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A bicyclist is hospitalized with serious injuries Friday after an accident near Balboa Park.

It happened Friday afternoon at Morley Field Drive and Park Boulevard at the northeast corner of the park.

Authorities say a man on a bike was riding erratically when he crashed in the middle of the roadway.

He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. His current condition has not been released.

