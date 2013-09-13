County's first agricultural detector dog retires - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

County's first agricultural detector dog retires

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - After several years of excellent work, Friday, the county's first agricultural detector dog, has retired.

Friday's handler Jeremy Partch says the hard working dog is having a tough time giving up her day job.

"She's not ready to retire, and she's not. I mean, she still wants to work, loves to work," Partch said.

Friday now enjoys her free time hanging out at her handler's home. But Partch makes sure to bring boxes home from work, so Friday can inspect them and keep her incredible detector skills sharp.

