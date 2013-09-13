This weekend's Bayfair should really float your boat - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

This weekend's Bayfair should really float your boat

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - This weekend, boats will be flying across Mission Bay. That can only mean San Diego Bayfair is back.

In this News 8 video story, photojournalist Scott Hall, with the help of some GoPro cameras, gives us this amazing look at one of the most intense and dangerous sports around: unlimited hydroplane racing.

Some of the footage used in this video story was shot using a GoPro camera.

