Southwest Middle School students give drum line performance

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The beat goes on at Southwest Middle School in the South Bay.

On Friday, students there put on an amazing drum line performance.

Southwest Middle School's musical director wants to get a drum in the hands of ever student in the drum class. So he is spearheading a fundraising effort to raise the thousands of dollars needed to make that goal a reality.

With students creating such great music, we're sure the community will come together to help out.