SWAT comes up empty, suspect caught in National City

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A big scare in a Carlsbad neighborhood as a SWAT team takes up position at home where a domestic violence suspect is believed to be holed up.

But the operation comes up empty, as the suspect, 35-year-old Corey Nicholas, is taken into custody across the county.

Officers were called to the scene in the 2800 block of Cazadero Drive, around 4 p.m. Friday and the drama lasted for hours.

In this video report, News 8's Matt Johnson is in Carlsbad with how neighbors reacted during the tense moments, and the twist in the investigation.