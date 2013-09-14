Midtown gas station robbed at gunpoint

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Police in San Diego were on the lookout this morning for a gunman who robbed a Midtown gas station.
The suspect entered the Shell station at 3535 India St. just before 8 p.m. Friday, displayed a handgun and demanded cash from the clerk, said San Diego police Officer David Stafford.
The suspect received an undisclosed sum and fled in a black 1990s BMW, he said.
He was described as Hispanic, 6 feet tall with a medium build. He wore a ball cap and a baggy sweatshirt and jeans.
The driver of the BMW was described as a black man in his early 20s who is 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall. He wore a white and gray checkered shirt.
San Diego firefighters have had their hands full this week when it comes to fires that investigators think are started by homeless people.
Dozens demonstrated on the Del Mar corner of Jimmy Durante Blvd. and Via de la Valle saying gun shows should not be held at the the Del Mar Fairgrounds.
A fire at an apartment in downtown Chula Vista sent two children to a hospital early Saturday morning.
Mesa College will award the first bachelor's degrees in its history during a commencement ceremony today, the college announced.
Sharp Hospital on Friday recognized those who have overcome major medical setbacks to become leaders in the community during the 28th Annual Victories of Spirit celebration.
The goal of the Buy Nothing Project is that nothing goes to waste. From leftover food to cleaning out your closet, someone's trash can become someone else's treasure using a Facebook page.
A San Diego County sheriff's deputy was arrested Friday on suspicion of groping a teenage girl at a Vista fast-food restaurant.
News 8 on Friday spoke with San Diego high school students about what it is like to live in an age where school shootings are all too common.