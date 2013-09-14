Midtown gas station robbed at gunpoint

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Police in San Diego were on the lookout this morning for a gunman who robbed a Midtown gas station.

The suspect entered the Shell station at 3535 India St. just before 8 p.m. Friday, displayed a handgun and demanded cash from the clerk, said San Diego police Officer David Stafford.

The suspect received an undisclosed sum and fled in a black 1990s BMW, he said.

He was described as Hispanic, 6 feet tall with a medium build. He wore a ball cap and a baggy sweatshirt and jeans.

The driver of the BMW was described as a black man in his early 20s who is 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall. He wore a white and gray checkered shirt.