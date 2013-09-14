Calif. firearms bills would enact strict rules

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Jerry Brown is set to consider more than a dozen bills that would impose the nation's toughest restrictions on gun ownership if he signs the entire legislative package into law.

The Democratic governor has not indicated his intentions.

Among the bills sent to him by the end of the legislative session last week is one that would ban the future sale of most types of semi-automatic rifles that accept detachable magazines. It would outlaw an entire class of weapons that includes most assault rifles.

Other bills seek to restrict ammunition sales and who can legally possess firearms.

One high-profile bill that failed to pass the Legislature would have banned ammunition magazines that hold more than 10 bullets.

