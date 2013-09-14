Riverside police kill knife-wielding man - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Riverside police kill knife-wielding man

Posted: Updated:

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Riverside police have shot and killed a man they say charged officers with a knife.

Authorities say a 911 call about a possibly suicidal man with a knife sent officers to a home on 10th street shortly after 9 p.m. Friday.

They found a 50-year-old man in the front yard, waving a knife and cutting himself.

Police say officers tried to get the man to drop the knife but instead he charged toward them and was shot.

His name hasn't been released.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.