Riverside police kill knife-wielding man

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Riverside police have shot and killed a man they say charged officers with a knife.

Authorities say a 911 call about a possibly suicidal man with a knife sent officers to a home on 10th street shortly after 9 p.m. Friday.

They found a 50-year-old man in the front yard, waving a knife and cutting himself.

Police say officers tried to get the man to drop the knife but instead he charged toward them and was shot.

His name hasn't been released.

