Kanye West charged with misdemeanors in scuffle

In this Saturday, Sept. 7, 2013 file photo, Kanye West attends the Alexander Wang collection, during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week, in New York.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prosecutors have charged Kanye West with misdemeanor battery over a July scuffle with a celebrity photographer at Los Angeles International Airport.

City attorney's spokesman Frank Mateljan says West was also charged Friday with one count of attempted grand theft. The rapper's arraignment has been set for Oct. 10 but he is not required to appear if he has an attorney.

Photographer Daniel Ramos claims West punched him in an unprovoked attack and wrestled his camera to the ground during an incident at the airport on July 19.

Prosecutors declined to file felony charges against West, but city prosecutors decided to pursue misdemeanor charges. Each carries a penalty of up to six months in jail or a $1,000 fine.

An email sent to West's record label for comment was not immediately returned.

