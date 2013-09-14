Golden Globes to honor Woody Allen's career - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Golden Globes to honor Woody Allen's career

In this April 13, 2012 file photo, director and actor Woody Allen poses during the photo call of the movie "To Rome with Love," in Rome. In this April 13, 2012 file photo, director and actor Woody Allen poses during the photo call of the movie "To Rome with Love," in Rome.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The organizers of the Golden Globe Awards say they will honor Woody Allen for his contributions to filmmaking.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association said Friday that Allen will receive the 2014 Cecil B. DeMille Award.

A tribute to the 77-year-old actor, writer and director will be included in the 71st annual Golden Globe ceremony set for Jan. 12. Morgan Freeman and Martin Scorsese are among the previous recipients.

Allen's much-honored films include "Annie Hall," ''Hannah and Her Sisters" and "Midnight in Paris," which won a Golden Globe and an Academy Award for its screenplay last year.

