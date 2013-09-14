Crews knock out fire near Qualcomm Stadium

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Firefighters knocked down a fire that blackened about a quarter-acre of brush Saturday in a riverbed near Qualcomm Stadium, authorities said.

The fire was reported shortly before 2 p.m. off Friars Road near Mission Village Drive, and fire crews reported it as knocked down about 2:10 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

No injuries were reported and the fire's cause had yet to be determined, a fire dispatcher said.