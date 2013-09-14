Candidates kick off mayoral campaigns - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Candidates kick off mayoral campaigns

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Two of the candidates in San Diego's race for mayor were out meeting with community members Saturday.

Saturday, City Councilman David Alvarez gave a kick-off speech to his supporters from his backyard in Barrio Logan.

And fellow Councilman Kevin Faulconer joined volunteers in collecting signatures to qualify for the ballot.

In this video report, News 8's Matt Johnson is in Allied Gardens with the latest on the special election.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.