Candidates kick off mayoral campaigns

Related stories, videos and links of San Diego Mayor Bob Filner's sexual harassment allegations.

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Two of the candidates in San Diego's race for mayor were out meeting with community members Saturday.

Saturday, City Councilman David Alvarez gave a kick-off speech to his supporters from his backyard in Barrio Logan.

And fellow Councilman Kevin Faulconer joined volunteers in collecting signatures to qualify for the ballot.

In this video report, News 8's Matt Johnson is in Allied Gardens with the latest on the special election.