Bus carrying cheerleading team involved in accident

CAMPO (CBS 8) - Several cheerleaders from West Hills High in Santee suffered minor injuries when their bus was involved in a chain-reaction crash on Interstate 8.

They were returning from a football game in El Centro Friday night when they were passing through the Border Patrol checkpoint on Interstate 8 in Campo.

The CHP says a woman driving a sedan couldn't turn off her cruise control and hit a vehicle ahead of her at freeway speed.

That caused a series of collisions involving eight vehicles including the bus.

No one was seriously hurt in the crash. The cheerleaders were evaluated at a hospital.