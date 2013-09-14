Medlen continues surge, Braves edge Padres 2-1 - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Medlen continues surge, Braves edge Padres 2-1

Posted: Updated:
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Robbie Erlin works in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Atlanta, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2013. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) San Diego Padres starting pitcher Robbie Erlin works in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Atlanta, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2013. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATLANTA (AP) — Kris Medlen allowed four hits over 7 1-3 scoreless innings to win his fourth straight start, leading the Atlanta Braves to a 2-1 win over the San Diego Padres on Saturday night.

The Braves led 2-0 before Chase Headley hit a ninth-inning homer off closer Craig Kimbrel, who then pitched around a two-out walk to Ronny Cedeno for his career-best 47th save — the most in the majors.

Freddie Freeman had three hits, including a sixth-inning homer off Robbie Erlin (2-3), to help the Braves earn their first win of the season over the Padres. San Diego won the first four games of the season series.

The NL East-leading Braves began the night 10 games ahead of second-place Washington.

Medlen (14-12) has enjoyed a strong resurgence after a slow start. He went 1-6 over the first two months of the season.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.