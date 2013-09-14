Medlen continues surge, Braves edge Padres 2-1

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Robbie Erlin works in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Atlanta, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2013. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATLANTA (AP) — Kris Medlen allowed four hits over 7 1-3 scoreless innings to win his fourth straight start, leading the Atlanta Braves to a 2-1 win over the San Diego Padres on Saturday night.

The Braves led 2-0 before Chase Headley hit a ninth-inning homer off closer Craig Kimbrel, who then pitched around a two-out walk to Ronny Cedeno for his career-best 47th save — the most in the majors.

Freddie Freeman had three hits, including a sixth-inning homer off Robbie Erlin (2-3), to help the Braves earn their first win of the season over the Padres. San Diego won the first four games of the season series.

The NL East-leading Braves began the night 10 games ahead of second-place Washington.

Medlen (14-12) has enjoyed a strong resurgence after a slow start. He went 1-6 over the first two months of the season.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.