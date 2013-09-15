Chargers WR Floyd leaves game on stretcher

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — San Diego Chargers wide receiver Malcolm Floyd has left the field on a stretcher after he was sandwiched on a hard hit against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Floyd was down for several minutes in the third quarter of Sunday's game. He was wrapped up from behind by safety Nate Allen and had his head driven into charging linebacker DeMeco Ryans.

Floyd immediately went down on the incomplete pass. Players from the two clubs took a knee around him. Team doctors from both sides tended to Floyd.

He was put on the stretcher and wheeled off the field.

Floyd had five catches for 102 yards before the injury.

