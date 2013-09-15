John Legend weds model Chrissy Teigen in Italy

This Feb. 26, 2010 file photo shows John Legend, right, and Christine Teigen at the 41st NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles.

NEW YORK (AP) — John Legend is officially off the market.

The R&B crooner's representative says Legend married model Chrissy Teigen on Saturday at the Villa Pizzo in Lake Como, Italy.

Legend, 34, and Teigen, 27, were engaged in 2011.

Legend has won nine Grammy Awards. He released his fourth solo album, "Love In the Future," last week.

Teigen has modeled for Sports Illustrated and is the host of the Vh1 reality competition show, "Model Employee." She also has a food blog.

Legend will launch a U.S. tour next month.

