Former Army General Wesley Clark talks about Syria deal

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Retired U.S. Army General Wesley Clark is in San Diego and speaking out about the deal reached between the U.S. and Russia on the situation in Syria.

The decorated recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom says he is happy the crisis is being resolved through diplomacy.

"I think it's a smart thing when you are going to use force... When you raise the hammer, the hammer has got lots of potential energy in it," he said. "Use that energy to solve the problem without lowering the hammer... If you can."

General Clark was in town to deliver the keynote speech at a special fundraiser for the Naval Special Warfare Family Foundation in Point Loma.