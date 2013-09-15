Two hikers rescued from Black's Beach - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Two hikers rescued from Black's Beach

LA JOLLA (CNS) - Two hikers were stranded on the cliffs above Black's Beach, and rescued by lifeguards Sunday.

The incident was reported about 3:15 p.m., San Diego Lifeguard Lt. Andy Lerum said.

"Lifeguards were setting up a system to rappel about halfway down the cliffs to rescue two uninjured people at the north end of Black's Beach," Lerum said.

No other information was immediately available.

