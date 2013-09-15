Hundreds of teens receive life saving screening

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Hundreds of local high schoolers received potentially life-saving screenings Sunday.

It was all part of a "screen your teen" event held at Coronado High School Sunday, provided by the Eric Paredes Save A Life Foundation.

The foundation was started by a local couple whose son died from sudden cardiac arrest in 2009.

Sixteen-year-old Cole Beal only spent a few minutes getting an EKG screening Sunday -- a painless test of the heart that could ultimately save his life.

"I think when you're talking about your life...take the steps to get it fixed," he said.

Beal, who made the trip from Carlsbad, was among more than 600 teens who filed into Coronado High School for the free screening which aims to prevent sudden cardiac arrest often caused by an undetected heart condition.

"One day I was coming home for lunch and I found him collapsed on the kitchen floor," father Hector Paredes said.

A standout football player and wrestler at Steele Canyon High School, Eric Paredes was just 15 years old when he died in July of 2009.

"In the months that followed, we learned he had an undiagnosed arithmetic condition," Paredes said.

Along with Eric's mom, the two started the Eric Paredes Save A Life Foundation to provide these specialized screenings which aren't normally done during a physical exam.

"The unfortunate thing, there may not be any warning signs," Foundation Medical Director Dr. John Rogers said.

This was the foundation's 16th screening in San Diego County. Of the 9,000 high school students tested so far, nearly 200 will be at risk for sudden cardiac arrest.

"I wish this would have been available for our son, but at least we have the benefit in his name to help others," Paredes said.