Animal services offering pet microchipping

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The county's Department of Animal Services will offer discounted pet microchipping services Sunday to help pet owners prepare as the height of this year's wildfire season approaches.

Microchips, which are normally $20, will be offered for $10 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Department of Animal Services facility at 5480 Gaines St., county officials said. Rabies vaccinations, dog licenses and coupons to help offset the costs of spaying and neutering will also be available.

Animal Services Director Dawn Danielson said microchips are the best way to reunite lost pets and their owners after a disaster strikes.

"It could save your pet's life," she said. "We have rescued hundreds of animals during past fires and the first thing we do is check for a microchip."

County officials said the reunion of a Pomeranian found wandering in Otay Mesa last month with his owners in Arkansas would not have been possible if the pooch hadn't have been microchipped. However, it remains unclear how the canine got here.

Another Pomeranian was reunited with its owners in June after being gone for more than two years, when it was identified through a microchip, officials said.