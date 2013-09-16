Man rescued from Palomar Mountain

PALOMAR MOUNTAIN (CNS) - A young man who went missing from Palomar Christian Conference Center on Palomar Mountain over the weekend was rescued from a nearby canyon a day later, sheriff's officials said Monday.

Joel Melendez was reported missing from the center at 34764 Doane Valley Road Saturday night, according to sheriff's Lt. Clayton Lisk.

A sheriff's search and rescue team was dispatched about noon Sunday and found Melendez at the bottom of a canyon around 9:15 p.m., Lisk said.

Melendez was suffering from exposure and taken to a hospital to be treated, the lieutenant said.