New Miss America takes dip in NJ surf

Miss New York Nina Davuluri, center, reacts after being named Miss America 2014 pageant as Miss California Crystal Lee, left, and Miss America 2013 Mallory Hagan celebrate with her, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2013, in Atlantic City, N.J. (AP Photo/Mel Evans)

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The new Miss America's reign got off to a wet start.

Nina Davuluri followed in the footsteps of most of her predecessors and frolicked in the surf off Atlantic City, N.J., on Monday.

The 24-year-old became the first contestant of Indian heritage to win the crown Sunday night.

The native of Syracuse, N.Y., wants to be a doctor and is applying to medical school, with the help of a $50,000 scholarship she won as part of the pageant title.

She is the second consecutive Miss New York to win the Miss America crown, succeeding Mallory Hagan, who was selected in January.

