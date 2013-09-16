New Miss America takes dip in NJ surf - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

New Miss America takes dip in NJ surf

Posted: Updated:
Miss New York Nina Davuluri, center, reacts after being named Miss America 2014 pageant as Miss California Crystal Lee, left, and Miss America 2013 Mallory Hagan celebrate with her, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2013, in Atlantic City, N.J. (AP Photo/Mel Evans) Miss New York Nina Davuluri, center, reacts after being named Miss America 2014 pageant as Miss California Crystal Lee, left, and Miss America 2013 Mallory Hagan celebrate with her, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2013, in Atlantic City, N.J. (AP Photo/Mel Evans)

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The new Miss America's reign got off to a wet start.

Nina Davuluri followed in the footsteps of most of her predecessors and frolicked in the surf off Atlantic City, N.J., on Monday.

The 24-year-old became the first contestant of Indian heritage to win the crown Sunday night.

The native of Syracuse, N.Y., wants to be a doctor and is applying to medical school, with the help of a $50,000 scholarship she won as part of the pageant title.

She is the second consecutive Miss New York to win the Miss America crown, succeeding Mallory Hagan, who was selected in January.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment NewsEntertainment NewsMore>>

  • Archaeologists find street of balconies in Italy's Pompeii

    Archaeologists find street of balconies in Italy's Pompeii

    Sunday, May 20 2018 1:04 AM EDT2018-05-20 05:04:45 GMT
    Archaeologists excavating an unexplored part of Italy's volcanic ash-covered city of Pompeii have discovered a street of houses with intact balconies that were buried when Mount Vesuvius erupted in 79 AD. 
    Archaeologists excavating an unexplored part of Italy's volcanic ash-covered city of Pompeii have discovered a street of houses with intact balconies that were buried when Mount Vesuvius erupted in 79 AD. 

  • Meghan Markle wears stunning Givenchy wedding dress

    Meghan Markle wears stunning Givenchy wedding dress

    May 19, 2018 6:38 AM2018-05-19 17:39:16 GMT

    Meghan Markle stepped out of her car in front of St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday in an exquisite gown.

     

    Meghan Markle stepped out of her car in front of St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday in an exquisite gown.

     

  • Royal wedding displays the best British cars like Rolls-Royce, Bentleys

    Royal wedding is the stage to display the best British cars like Rolls-Royce, Jaguars

    May 19, 2018 9:43 AM2018-05-19 16:59:06 GMT

    The British have always understood that a royal wedding is about more than tradition and pageantry. It's also a chance to show off United Kingdom industry, especially its cars.

     
    The British have always understood that a royal wedding is about more than tradition and pageantry. It's also a chance to show off United Kingdom industry, especially its cars. 
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.